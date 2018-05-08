New Downtown Roundabout Opens Next Week

The previous intersection at Ringling Boulevard and Orange Avenue Image: Courtesy sarasotagov.com

A new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Ringling Boulevard is expected to be open to traffic early next week. The project began last November and also included infrastructure upgrades like a new water line, additional lighting for the road and sidewalk and landscaping improvements. Final improvements being completed this week include the installation of signage, landscaping and a foundation for public artwork in the center of the roundabout.