New City Effort Highlights Benefits of Composting

One of the composting buckets Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

The City of Sarasota's sustainability office and the nonprofit Sunshine Community Compost are partnering with three Sarasota restaurants—Libby’s Cafe + Bar, Louies Modern and Muse—to encourage composting. The city and the nonprofit are supplying five-gallon buckets and training kitchen staff on how to collect pre-consumer food scraps. At the end of the week, the buckets will be transported to One Stop Landscape and Supply, where they can be composted into soil. The effort is part of International Compost Awareness Week, created to educate the public on how using compost improves soil, grows healthy plants, reduces the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improves water quality and protects the environment.