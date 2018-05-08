  1. Arts & Entertainment
Florida Studio Theatre Keeps the Shows Coming This Summer

Three mainstage shows and three cabaret productions fill the schedule during the hot summer months.

By Kay Kipling 5/8/2018 at 11:09am

Shutterstock 730263595 nhz4ir

Image: Shutterstock.com

 The local theater scene may slow down some during the summer months, but that doesn’t mean stages go completely dark. Case in point: Florida Studio Theatre, where six shows are on the schedule starting at the end of May.

First up, a popular mainstay of both professional and community theater companies: Ted Swindley’s Always...Patsy Cline. Derived from a true story about the friendship between the late great country music singer and a fan she meets while on the road, the show has been presented twice before at FST but never fails to find an audience. Meredith Jones (seen at FST previously in Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves) plays Patsy. Run dates are May 30 through June 17 in the Gompertz Theatre.

Next on the mainstage is a comedy with music, Murder for Two. Conceived by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, it’s a spoof on classic murder mysteries that features two actors, one playing a detective and the other all the suspects in the murder case. Bruce Jordan (who co-wrote, directed and adapted the comic hit Shear Madness) directs. The show is onstage at the Keating Theatre June 27 through July 29.

Jerry Sterner’s Other People’s Money, last seen locally at Asolo Rep in the 1990s, is the non-musical of the mainstage season, centering on a corporate raider nicknamed Larry the Liquidator for his habit of taking over businesses in a way that's great for stockholders, but bad for employees. (Danny DeVito played him in the film version, which also starred Gregory Peck.) Directed by Jason Cannon, this show takes the Gompertz Theatre stage Aug. 1-19.

Meanwhile, the cabaret season offers audiences plenty of music. Carole’s Kings, onstage June 12 through July 15 in the John C. Court Cabaret, presents three men singing some of songwriter Carole King’s greatest hits—giving the pieces some new interpretations. That’s followed by Music of the Night featuring The Swingaroos, a group that previously brought big band music to FST. In this show, they’re focusing their attention on Broadway show tunes, but still with a swinging take. Playing July 17 through Aug. 19 at the Court Cabaret.

Closing the summer cabaret season will be Gilbert and Sullivan Unplugged: Modern Twist, Major Hits, promising a new approach as six singer-musicians deliver some of the operetta writing duo’s best-known tunes. That’s onstage Aug. 21 through Sept. 23.

For tickets and more info, call 366-9000 or go to floridastudiotheatre.org.

