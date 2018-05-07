  1. Eat & Drink
Bradenton Brewery Wins World Beer Cup Medal

Bradenton's Motorworks Brewing recently won a silver medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup.

Motorworks brewing lz5fny

From left: Motorworks Brewing's Barry Elwonger and Bob Haa; Brewers Association founder Charlie Papazian; and Motorworks' Zak Siddle

Image: Courtesy Barry Elwonger

Bradenton's Motorworks Brewing recently won a silver medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup. The brewery won in the chili beer category for its Datil Pepper Chocolate Imperial Porter. Winners were selected by an international panel of 295 beer judges from 33 countries, 72 percent of whom came from outside the United States. The World Beer Cup is presented by the Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade group that represents American craft breweries.

