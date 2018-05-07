Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities to Be Discussed May 17

One of the three proposed designs for The Bay Image: Courtesy Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will include an update on The Bay, the proposed redevelopment of city-owned bayfront property around where the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall currently sits. A. G. Lafley, chair of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization, and Bill Waddell, managing director, will discuss the status of the project. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.