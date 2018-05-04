Study Suggests Proposed Tariffs Could Cost Florida Jobs

A new study produced by the National Retail Federation and the Consumer Technology Association estimates that the state of Florida would lose 7,128 jobs if the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods are put into place and China responds as it has promised. "The U.S. tariffs and follow-on retaliation by China would hurt U.S. farmers, factory workers, and workers in construction and services sectors," according to the study. "Overall, U.S. output would decline by nearly $3 billion, and nearly 134,000 workers would lose jobs, most of them less-skilled workers." Download the full report online.