Public Relations Firm Adds Two

Kate Ritz Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Sarasota's Three Six Oh Public Relations recently hired Kate Ritz as public relations and social media coordinator and Brittany Van Voorhees as digital media coordinator. In their roles, Ritz and Van Voorhees will be responsible for coordinating public relations activities, as well as assisting with social media management. Ritz recently completed her bachelor’s degree in professional and technical communication at the University of South Florida. Van Voorhees, meanwhile, previously worked in broadcast media in Gainesville, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.