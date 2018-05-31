Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

An aerial view of One Particular Harbour Image: Courtesy Tina Winland

Minto Communities recently selected Colliers International, a real estate services company, to handle sales listings for its soon-to-be-completed One Particular Harbour Marina. The new marina will be located in Bradenton, adjacent to Minto’s 220-acre Jimmy Buffett-themed One Particular Harbour community on Anna Maria Sound. The deepwater marina will provide direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, with 55 wet slips and 128 dry slips.