Builders Break Ground on New Wastewater Treatment Plant

Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony Image: Courtesy West Villages

Builders and North Port officials broke ground Wednesday on a new wastewater treatment plant that will serve the West Villages Florida community. The $45 million facility is being financed primarily by the developer and secondarily by the West Villages Improvement District. When complete in January 2020, the facility will be handed over to the City of North Port for operations. Reclaimed water from the plant will be used for irrigation across West Villages for both commercial and residential properties. The treatment plant will have an initial 2 million-cubic-gallon-a-day capacity. The plant was designed by Kimley Horn and is being built by Garney Construction.