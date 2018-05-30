  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in May

Fresh watermelon salad, delicious kimchi stew, a fresh spin on a lox 'n' bagel platter—here's the food we can't stop thinking about.

By Staff 5/30/2018 at 11:44am

Mediterranean watermelon salad from The Table Creekside

Image: Megan McDonald

Kimchi Gee Gae from Ssam Bar

On a rainy night last week, I ordered kimchi gee gae—ripe kimchi stew with tofu, pork and vegetables—at the tiny but popular Korean Ssam Bar on U.S. 301 just north of downtown. It came to the table almost boiling in a metal bowl and was a perfect dinner for a cool wet evening. —Susan Burns, editor in chief

Scandinavian Plate from Simon's Coffee House

Booking a breakfast meet-up in south Sarasota? There's only one proper destination: Simon's Coffee House, which excels at making healthy food that doesn't taste like healthy food. The Scandinavian plate ($11.95), for instance, apes a classic lox 'n' bagel platter, with hearty whole-grain bread swapped in for the bagel and a mound of gently smoked and salted salmon that's about the same size as an actual salmon. Crimson tomato slices, piquant onions, soft cream cheese and briny capers bring it home. —Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor

Linguine al Frutti Di Mare from Cafe Epicure

Seafood lovers, this one's for you: the linguine al frutti di mare from Cafe Epicure is packed with shrimp, scallops, salmon and mussels tossed with linguine in a light tomato sauce. This pasta dish has me dreaming of Italy. —Vanessa Blankenship, editorial intern

Yogurt from Sunni Bunni

Now that it’s summer, I’m living almost entirely on cups of Sunni Bunni original tart yogurt. (Sometimes I’ll splurge and add a topping of cocoa-covered almonds.) They say a regular cup is 90 calories…here’s hoping they’re correct! —Ilene Denton, senior editor

Mediterranean Watermelon Salad from The Table Creekside

I recently got a sneak peek of The Table Creekside's Savor Sarasota menu, and I'm still dreaming of the Mediterranean watermelon salad appetizer. Pink hunks of cold, juicy watermelon share a plate with creamy feta cheese, house-made foccacia croutons and a fresh mint vinaigrette. The surprise, though, comes from baked kalamata olives—you get the olives' signature briny flavor, plus a pleasing crunch from their time in the oven. This one's perfect for the hot summer days on the horizon. —Megan McDonald, digital editor

Eggs Benny Pizza from Oak & Stone

The name says it all. This Oak & Stone specialty pizza—topped with crispy bacon, Canadian bacon, sunny-side-up eggs, garlic sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and hollandaise sauce—will fill you up any time of the day. —Ashley Cooper, editorial intern

Filed under
pizza, frozen yogurt, Korean food, salad, pasta, seafood
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Oak and Stone

$$ American, Burgers, Pizza 5405 University Parkway, #101

Oak & Stone is a cavernous but comfortable new place that’s a little bit sports bar, a little bit beer garden, and somewhat of a pub.

Editor’s Pick

The Table Creekside

$$$ New American, Seafood 5365 S. Tamiami Trail

High-level creativity is the hallmark of The Table.

Café Epicure

$$ Italian 1298 N Palm Ave

An authentic Italian trattoria on the corner of bustling Main Street and Palm Avenue.

Ssam Bar

$$ Korean, Sushi 1303 N. Washington Blvd.

Yup Namgoong used to operate Bradenton’s Sam Oh Jung, a combination sushi and Korean spot that he sold a few years back. At that location, 70 percent of his ...

Related Content

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in January

02/06/2018 By Eat Beat Team

French Twist

10 Bucks Or Less: Brasserie Honoré

02/14/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

First Bite: Rimma Lee Seafood

04/11/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Thanks for the Memories

The 12 Best Dishes Our Food Critic Ate This Year

11/01/2017 Photography by Marsha Fottler

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat This Now

First Bite: Overture at Art Ovation Hotel

05/30/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in May

05/30/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Savor Sarasota, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/30/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Arts & Entertainment

Writers World

10 Sarasota-Based Authors, Past and Present

05/30/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sports

Ranking Puts Florida at No. 17 for Producing Pro Athletes

05/30/2018 By Staff

Adventures in Reading

12 Great Indie Bookstores

05/30/2018 By Kay Kipling

Adventures in Reading

The Reader's Guide to Sarasota

05/30/2018

The World Onstage

International Thespians Arrive This Month for a Festival of Plays at Venice Theatre

05/30/2018 By Kay Kipling

Adventures in Reading

How to Run a Great Book Club

05/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Retail

Mall Hosts Expo for Women June 3

05/23/2018 By Staff

Tervis Time

Tervis Tumbler Launches New Designs—Including A Bowl

05/21/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Gets His Moment on Antiques Roadshow

05/29/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

New Home Starts Up

05/29/2018 By Staff

Architecture

Modernist High School Walkway Restored

05/29/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Public Can Soon Tour the Twitchell/Rudolph Cocoon House

05/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Thomas House, Sapphire Shores

05/28/2018 By John Pirman

New hires

Former TV Producer Joins Michael Saunders Office

05/25/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Transportation

New Map Shows How to Get Around Downtown Without a Car

05/30/2018 By Staff

Data

Floridians' Consumer Confidence Up Again

05/30/2018 By Staff

Gator Watch

Essential Info About Florida Alligators

05/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Why I Care

Blood Donor Bill Pooley Reaches the Remarkable 100-Gallon Milestone

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Bravo!

Art Ovation Fills an Empty Corner Downtown

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Public health

State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

05/16/2018 By Staff

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe