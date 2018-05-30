How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

Summer, we’re feelin’ you. Here are the necessary (and not-so-necessary) essentials to get us through this hot season in style.

Lip Service

Give your lips an extra boost of hydration and summer lovin’ with Lanolips 101 Ointment ($14.95). The yummy coconutty cream is rich in antioxidants and is made with 100 percent natural fruit extract of coconut oil and coconut milk. Ulta Beauty, 8240 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 966-0275

Suit Up!

Whether he’s going for the Hot 100 list or simply wake-boarding on Turtle Beach, the young beach bum in your life will look the part when hanging 10 with these printed board shorts ($19.99) for boys. Either way, school’s out and surf’s up. Old Navy, 117 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, (941) 351-9318

Rubber Sole

A timeless favorite reinvented, the SWIMS Penny Loafer ($180), in slate and white, blends classic style and modern construction. Built with their iconic ventilation and drainage system teamed with a non-marking rubber outsole and cushy insole. Saks Fifth Avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 364-5300

Cool Jewels

Sometimes the best way to stay cool is with a lovely piece of ice. Or two. Like these magnificent platinum Tiffany & Co. retro period, circa 1950, earrings ($24,000) featuring two aquamarines weighing 48.24 carats paired with approximately 4 carats of collection color/clarity diamonds. Thayer Jewelers, 1433 Main St., Sarasota, (941) 955-8820

Hot Weather Smartwear

Siesta Key entrepreneur Steven Wieder tackled our tropical climes for the active outdoor enthusiast. Each piece in his Saaka gear line has anti-odor properties and is crafted of viscose from bamboo. The three-layer fabric pulls sweat away from the skin and allows it to evaporate. Check out his multiposition band ($14.99) that can be worn at the bicep, forearm or calf for added sweat control. Total Tennis, 2300 Bee Ridge Road, #103, Sarasota, (941) 349-7742

“See” Creatures

Let your kiddo take a dive on the wild side with an Aqua Creatures Swim Mask ($9.97). Kids can explore their animal alter egos while keeping their eyes protected. The one-size-fits-all mask features an adjustable strap to fit kids ages 5 and up along with a durable, high-quality kid-safe lens. Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3560 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, (941) 702-6237

Basket Case

Nothing says summertime like dining al fresco with a fully equipped picnic basket for two ($89.95). This handsome, hand-woven willow basket sets the tone for a memorable excursion. Pier 1 Imports, 3800 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 24, Sarasota, (941) 373-3935