Gator Watch
Essential Info About Florida Alligators
Gators by the numbers.
May and June
Alligator mating months
1.25 Million
Estimated number of alligators in Florida
20 Miles per hour
Top swimming speed
$22 Million
Estimated value of meat and hide products (wild and farm-raised) in 2016
11 miles per hour
Top speed on land
14 ft., 3 1/2 in.
Record length of an alligator in Florida
80
Average number of teeth
2,000-3,000
Number of teeth an alligator can go through in its lifetime
6,261
Number of alligators hunted and killed in 2017
100,802
Number of alligators hunted and killed since 2000
10
Number of alligator bites requiring medical care in 2017
0
Number of people killed by alligators in 2017
1
Number of people killed by alligators in 2016
24
Number of people killed by alligators since 1948
6,128
Number of alligator hunting permits issued in Florida as of 2016
4
Number of permittees in Sarasota County as of 2016
62
Number of permittees in Manatee County as of 2016