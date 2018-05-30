Essential Info About Florida Alligators

May and June

Alligator mating months

1.25 Million

Estimated number of alligators in Florida

20 Miles per hour

Top swimming speed

$22 Million

Estimated value of meat and hide products (wild and farm-raised) in 2016

11 miles per hour

Top speed on land

14 ft., 3 1/2 in.

Record length of an alligator in Florida

80

Average number of teeth

2,000- 3,000

Number of teeth an alligator can go through in its lifetime

6,261

Number of alligators hunted and killed in 2017

100,802

Number of alligators hunted and killed since 2000

10

Number of alligator bites requiring medical care in 2017

0

Number of people killed by alligators in 2017

1

Number of people killed by alligators in 2016

24

Number of people killed by alligators since 1948

6,128

Number of alligator hunting permits issued in Florida as of 2016

4

Number of permittees in Sarasota County as of 2016

62

Number of permittees in Manatee County as of 2016