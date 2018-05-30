Savor Sarasota, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival and More Local Dining Events

June 1, 27 and 29

Join Motorworks Brewing’s Beer Garden Bazaar, a free family- and pet-friendly event featuring around 30 local vendors selling handmade crafts, artwork and other goods. Attendees can listen to live music from 7 to 11 p.m. while enjoying craft brews, wine, cocktails and various food trucks.

National Doughnut Day

June 1

Celebrate National Doughnut Day at Five-O Donut Co., located at 2241 Ringling Blvd., and receive a free glazed doughnut with any purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Sarasota.

Edible Arrangements of Sarasota is also celebrating by offering one free doughnut to anyone who stops by the store at 100 N. Tuttle Ave., Suite 15. The store is offering a new spin on the treat, with doughnut-shaped Granny Smith apple slices hand-dipped in gourmet chocolate.

June 1-14

June 1 officially starts the 13th annual Savor Sarasota event, which runs until June 14. Around 90 restaurants are offering multi-course meals for just $16 per person for lunch and $32 per person for dinner. Participants include C’est La Vie, Michael’s on East, Mattison’s City Grille, Duval’s, Selva Grill and more. Click here for a complete list of restaurants.

June 3

Come to the Seafood Shack on Cortez by land or sea and enjoy Sunday lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Sarasota Power and Sail Squadron. For reservations contact Immediate Past Commander Richard Winston at RNWinston20@gmail.com.

June 2-3

Participants can indulge in seafood dishes and experience musical performances from local and regional musicians in the second annual St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival on June 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. General admission is free and VIP Tent admission is $130. VIP tickets include an open bar serving drinks and a raw bar filled with raw oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and steamed snow crab.