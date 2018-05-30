Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

The Sarasota-based restaurant chain First Watch was recently named one of the country's best place to work by Business Intelligence Group, a New Jersey organization that uses crowd-sourced research to recognize top businesses. The honor was created to highlight companies that challenge their employees in environments that make work fun and engaging. First Watch now has more than 320 restaurants in 29 states, including more than 250 First Watch restaurants, 75 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant.