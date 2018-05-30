Ranking Puts Florida at No. 17 for Producing Pro Athletes

Florida ranks No. 17 in a new list that examines which states produce the most professional athletes per capita. Credit Loan created the list by looking at which states produced the most players in the National Football League, Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association. Florida was ranked No. 19 for producing football players, No. 8 for producing baseball players and No. 39 for producing basketball players. Both IMG Academy in Bradenton and Sarasota High School were recognized as top high schools for young athletes.