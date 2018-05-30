New Map Shows How to Get Around Downtown Without a Car

The cover of the new mobility map Image: Courtesy Phil Pagano

Sarasota's Maria Haber recently created a new map highlighting ways to get around downtown Sarasota without using a car and is sharing it for free through the Sarasota Farmers Market. The map highlights bike lanes, public parking garages and lots, bus stops, attractions, parks, theaters, performance halls, grocery stores, colleges, schools and government buildings. Copies of Haber's mobility map will be available at the Sarasota Farmers Market information booth, beginning on Saturday, June 2.