  1. Features
  2. The Local Craft Beer Scene Just Keeps Growing

Best Brews

In Defense of Cheap Beer

I’m a fan, and not just because of the price.

By Isaac Eger 5/30/2018 at 10:18am Published in the June 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Shutterstock

My first taste of cheap beer came when I was a pre-teen, when my father brought home a six-pack of Milwaukee’s Best—not to drink, but to pour into scattered old pickle jar lids to trap and kill slugs in his garden. I stole a sip before the slugs could drown in their bubbly grave. The beer was warm and reminded me of moldy cornflakes.

High school parties introduced me to Bud Light, never in a bottle or can, always out of a red plastic cup, and always filled with dirt and debris from playing drinking games. You didn’t really drink Bud Lite so much as you poured it down your throat.

Later, at a Pacific Northwest college and nearer to legal drinking age, I turned my nose up at cheap lagers and dove into the cultured world of microbrews. India pale ales seemed so exotic that they might actually be from India. Hefeweizens were a mystery to pronounce and Russian imperial stouts felt regal. Now, microbreweries have proliferated across the United States to the extent that they’ve run out of names for beers. Even the laziest convenience store will carry four different kinds of IPA.

But the math was all wrong back then. When four Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boys cost less than half of a four-pack of Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA, the choice on a college budget is clear. PBR wins, even though it is lumped into the pool of “things hipsters like.” But if there are such things as hipsters, they are not drinkers of PBR. Broke-ass young people are drinkers of PBR because the brew hits that sweet spot where taste and affordability intersect. A cold PBR is a treat. It’s an all-malt beer, which means it’s not made with cheaper grains like rice and corn.

After PBR, I discovered Miller High Life, the “Champagne of Beers.” Normally, I’d warn against drinking anything that comes in a clear bottle, as the sun’s UV rays will have skunked your beer’s flavor into something close to stale sock sweat, but there’s something about that bottle—it reminds me of art deco architecture and the beer is especially effervescent with sour notes (maybe am I a hipster?).

And then, if you can find it, there’s the Coors Banquet, the kind that comes in a stubby brown bottle or cream-yellow can. This beer isn’t as prolific as its silver-canned cousin (Coors Light), but damn if it isn’t tasty. But the best so-called crappy beer would have to be New England’s Narragansett. I’d drink this beer over most microbrews even if the prices were comparable. It pours golden and it drinks easy with a well-balanced trio of sweet malt, bitter hops and sour bubbles.

It’s finally time to celebrate cheap, ordinary beer. These budget brews are a reminder that not everything has to be artisanal and refined. It is OK to be blue-collared and not blue-blooded. I like to drink my beer in context—an ice cold PBR on the beach with some friends is bliss. It doesn’t matter how a beer sommelier might rate it. And a headache the next morning from drinking an expensive microbrew feels no different from a budget six-pack hangover. The difference is you’ve got some change in the morning to eat something greasy.

Filed under
beer
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Local Craft Beer Scene Just Keeps Growing

Our Craft Beer Scene Has Never Been Hotter

With 11 breweries, an active homebrewers club and thousands of beer fanatics, our region’s craft beer scene has never been better. Here's what's on tap.

The Beer-Obsessed Create Their Own Brews

The Homebrewers Association of Manatee & Sarasota boasts a thriving membership.

Are Women Welcome in the Craft Beer World?

While 29 percent of employees in American breweries are women, just 4 percent of active breweries have a female brewmaster, according to one survey.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe