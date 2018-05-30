  1. Features
  2. Sarasota Is a Reader's Paradise. Here's Where, How and Why to Get Lost in a Great Book.

Adventures in Reading

How to Run a Great Book Club

Bookstore1 event manager and book club leader Elsie Souza’s tried-and-true tips.

By Megan McDonald 5/30/2018 at 8:00am Published in the June 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Book club expert Elsie Souza.

Image: Evan Sigmund

Know your guests and make sure they’re comfortable. “A book club cannot be intimidating,” Souza says. “People want a gathering place.” If people come back to your gatherings time and time again, you’ve succeeded. A good facilitator can read the group dynamic and recognize when to push members to try something new——or when to rein in a topic or discussion.

Plan ahead. Souza recommends planning the date of every monthly meeting——and every book pick and venue——in advance. Then make sure you stick to it. As far as a time frame, “an hour to an hour and 15 minutes is good,” she says.

Consider a theme. Bookstore1 offers several themed book clubs. Souza runs one on book translations and one on mysteries. “We had one person who was so inspired that he wrote his own mystery book,” she says. “Now he’s at work on his second one.”

Offer food and drink. Refreshments help break the ice. “Wine and cheese are good,” Souza says, “but what’s even better is if you can pick out food from the story.”

Discuss the book (yes, really). A book club can become a gabfest, “so make sure people know that you’re going to discuss the book,” Souza advises. Some book clubs give out discussion questions; if that’s too structured for you, start with a question about the book right away, making sure everyone gets a chance to weigh in. “I make sure everyone around the table has a chance to interact and discuss the book,” she says.

Think about paperbacks. People often want to read what’s new, “but I’ve found paperbacks are the way to go, especially considering the price of hardcovers these days,” Souza says. For her own book clubs, she often chooses a just-released paperback.

Filed under
Biz Daily, Book Clubs, Bookstore1, books
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Sarasota Is a Reader's Paradise. Here's Where, How and Why to Get Lost in a Great Book.

Move Over, Amazon—Sarasota's Got a Dozen Great Bricks-and-Mortar Bookstores

These 12 shops help book lovers get their fix.

Uncovering the Rare Treasures at A. Parker's Book Bazaar

Owner Gary Hurst's downtown Sarasota book shop is home to more than 70,000 books—plus a collection of rare artifacts and collectibles.

10 Sarasota-Based Authors, Past and Present

Sarasota has long prided itself on its authors, some of them household names. Here are 10 who belong in our Writers’ Hall of Fame.

Literary Agent Karen Solem Finds the Romance in Reading

“I think everyone can write a book."

Today's Libraries Feed Families, Teach Children How to Make Robots, Help with Taxes—and Much More

Sarasota and Manatee libraries have greatly expanded their collections and services.

On the Road with Harry Potter Audiobooks as a Guide

"There was an entire world contained in those four doors, a world of magic and mystery, heroes and monsters."

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe