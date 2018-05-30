Floridians' Consumer Confidence Up Again

Consumer confidence among Floridians increased for the second straight month in May, according to new survey results published by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. People's perceptions of whether now is a good time to make a major purchase increased, while expectations for the American economy as a whole over the next year and over the next five years also rose. Their perceptions of their current personal financial situation, however, declined, as did expectations for their personal situation over the coming year.