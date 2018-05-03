Grant Used to Encourage High School Girls to Pursue Tech Careers

Three University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee professors recently received a $10,000 grant to create a summer workshop encouraging high school girls to pursue computer science and information technology careers. Giti Javidi, Ehsan Sheybani and Lila Rajabion, recipients of the grant, will use the funds to create a free workshop for ninth and 10th grade girls from schools within 30 miles of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. The grant, supported by Microsoft, comes from the National Center for Women & Information Technology, a nonprofit made up of more than 1,100 universities, companies, nonprofits and government organizations.