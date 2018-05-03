Florida Power & Light Manager to Discuss Lessons Learned From Hurricane Irma

Rae Dowling Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

Florida Power & Light area manager Rae Dowling will discuss public relations lessons the company learned in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at the next luncheon of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association. Dowling's talk will cover communications and other issues she faced during and after last year's hurricane. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at The Salvation Army, 1400 10th St., Sarasota. Registration is $25-$35.