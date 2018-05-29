  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Books & Talks

Queen of Hearts

Literary Agent Karen Solem Finds the Romance in Reading

“I think everyone can write a book."

By David Hackett 5/29/2018 at 5:10pm Published in the June 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

As an editor, publisher and, for the past 20 years, as a literary agent, Karen Solem has been one of the most influential figures in romance fiction, discovering author Nora Roberts and helping to launch the careers of best-selling writers Sandra Brown, Barbara Delinsky and Janet Evanovich. Solem’s literary agency, Spencerhill Associates, is headquartered in Lakewood Ranch.

Karen Solem

Image: Courtesy Photo

“My first big break in 1980 was getting hired at Simon and Schuster to start their Silhouette imprint. Simon and Schuster had been the distributor for Harlequin, the leading publisher of romance novels. Harlequin fired Simon and Schuster, and our CEO Dick Snyder said, ‘I’ll get even with you.’ Our goal at Silhouette was to publish four books every other month. By the time I left, we were publishing 26 to 28 books every month, so Dick more than got his wish about getting back at Harlequin.”    

“It’s fair to say that I discovered Nora Roberts, and I published her first 100 books. I knew right away with Nora. There was such passion and emotion in her stories. She grasped immediately what readers like. You can pick up one of her books and think you’ll skim through it and you’ll be completely hooked. When a lot of people think of romance, it’s Fifty Shades of Grey. But it’s not ‘he put his hand there’ or ‘she did this’…most people skip over that. You read what brings people together. You’re interested in the hopefulness of the relationship. You want to think that the story ends well for this woman.”

“I love books and authors. One of the things I liked most about that time is that authors had a chance to find their voice. We would publish four or five books before a writer might take off. That’s no longer the case, unfortunately.”   

“When I left publishing 20 years ago, I had had enough of the corporate culture and the stresses of working in New York. I was unemployed and wondering what was next. I decided what I did well was working with writers. Instead of walking that fine line between publisher and author, I could be the author’s advocate exclusively. It’s a move I’ve never regretted. I’ve taken some writers who were not publishable and made them best sellers. So even though I walked away from a big job in which I made a lot of money, I found the most fulfilling job of my career.”

“I think everyone can write a book. The question is: What kind of book can you write? Can you write a good book that you’re actually interested in enough to finish?  I’ve seen things available digitally where the author is bored. You get to chapter eight and the author says this happened, that happened, end of the story. A lot of people today want to put a book out there because it’s going to make them money, change their life or buy them respect, but it’s not going to do any of those things. Like acting, there are a ton of people writing who make no money at all.”

Karen Solem’s 5 Picks for Summer Reading

James Comey, A Higher Loyalty “Of all the nonfiction that’s out there, this will be the most talked-about of the summer.” (April 2018)

Lauren K. Denton, Hurricane Season “Women’s fiction; her debut last year, The Hideaway, made the Top 10 list of the summer on Today.com.” (April 2018)

Daniel Silva, The Other Woman “I love a big thriller and this features Gabriel Allon, an art restoring ex-Mossad officer.” (July 2018)

Beatriz Williams, The Summer Wives, “A great beach read about two women in a well-to-do island community whose tightly held secrets of 1969 are finally revealed.” (July 2018)

Kristan Higgins, Good Luck With That “It’s filled with humor and heartfelt emotion.” (August 2018) 

Filed under
writing, books, authors
Show Comments

Related Content

Adventures in Reading

Uncovering the Rare Treasures at A. Parker's Book Bazaar

4:10pm By Isaac Eger

From the Editor

From the Editor: Summer Beach Reads

3:07pm By Susan Burns

Adventures in Reading

Libraries to Love

5:08pm

Talks

Chronicling Florida’s Racist History

05/08/2018 By David Hackett

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Rising Star

Star Thai and Sushi Brings Izakaya Style to Siesta Key

5:34pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Cheap Eats

10 Bucks or Less: Sabrosa Kitchen + Bar

5:04pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Review: Pazzo

4:35pm By Marsha Fottler

Let Freedom Ring

Venice Brew Bash, Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Queen of Hearts

Literary Agent Karen Solem Finds the Romance in Reading

5:10pm By David Hackett

Adventures in Reading

Libraries to Love

5:08pm

Adventures in Reading

Uncovering the Rare Treasures at A. Parker's Book Bazaar

4:10pm By Isaac Eger

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Gets His Moment on Antiques Roadshow

3:16pm By Robert Plunket

From the Editor

From the Editor: Summer Beach Reads

3:07pm By Susan Burns

Season Preview

The Ringling's New Stages Season Will Present Dance, Theater and More

11:48am By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Retail

Mall Hosts Expo for Women June 3

05/23/2018 By Staff

Tervis Time

Tervis Tumbler Launches New Designs—Including A Bowl

05/21/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Tervis Time

Tervis' Osprey Store Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

05/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Gets His Moment on Antiques Roadshow

3:16pm By Robert Plunket

Real estate

New Home Starts Up

1:43pm By Staff

Architecture

Modernist High School Walkway Restored

1:11pm By Staff

Sneak Preview

Public Can Soon Tour the Twitchell/Rudolph Cocoon House

10:59am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: The Thomas House, Sapphire Shores

05/28/2018 By John Pirman

New hires

Former TV Producer Joins Michael Saunders Office

05/25/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Selby Gardens Selects New Chief Operating Officer

1:51pm By Staff

New hires

Law Firm Adds Three New Attorneys

1:31pm By Staff

Hospitality

Hotel Near Airport to Open in July

1:23pm By Staff

Data

Graduation Gift Spending Predicted to Reach $5.2 Billion

05/25/2018 By Staff

Education

New College Names New Vice President

05/25/2018 By Staff

Media

Sarasota Magazine a Finalist for Three Sunshine State Awards

05/25/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Public health

State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

05/16/2018 By Staff

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

05/09/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe