Seminar Covers 'How to Practice PR Without Losing Your Soul'

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association is offering a half-day seminar covering ethics in the public relations industry from 7:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13. The seminar, “How to Practice PR Without Losing Your Soul,” will be led by keynote speaker Dick Martin, an author and former public relations lead at AT&T. The event takes place at FCCI Insurance Group, 6300 University Parkway, Sarasota. Registration is $45-$55.