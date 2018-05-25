New College Names New Vice President

Kristie Harris Image: Courtesy David Gulliver

New College of Florida recently hired Kristie Harris as the college’s first associate vice president for administration. Harris previously served as director of university budgets for the State University System of Florida. At New College, Harris will be responsible for oversight of the college’s budgets, including preparation and administration of the college’s annual operating budget and preparation of legislative budget requests. She will also provide executive leadership to several units in the finance and administration departments.