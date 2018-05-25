Graduation Gift Spending Predicted to Reach $5.2 Billion

Americans will spend an estimated $5.2 billion on graduation presents for high schoolers and college students this year, according to survey results published by the National Retail Federation. That number represents a decline from last year's estimated $5.6 billion in spending and is lower than the 2016 estimate of $5.4 billion. The average person buying graduation gifts this year will spend $102.51, down slightly from last year's average of $104.92. Cash remains the most popular gift for new graduates, according to the survey.