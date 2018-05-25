  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

New hires

Former TV Producer Joins Michael Saunders Office

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Wendy Egan in its Siesta Key office.

By Staff 5/25/2018 at 11:50am

Wendy Egan

Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Wendy Egan in its Siesta Key office. Before joining Michael Saunders, Egan built a media career as an on-air correspondent and producer for CNBC’s High Net Worth, and also produced for a range of CNN programs, including Lou Dobbs Tonight. Egan has also worked at Forbes Media, leading editorial publicity for the firm, and worked in investment management as a marketing executive.

Filed under
new hires, real estate, Biz Daily, Michael Saunders & Company
Show Comments

Related Content

New hires

Agent Joins Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office

05/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Agent Joins Michael Saunders' Main Street Office

03/12/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds Agent in Palmer Ranch Office

01/30/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail, Office Plaza Fully Leased

04/30/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Let Freedom Ring

Venice Brew Bash, Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Flashback

Early Southwest Florida Settlers Feasted on Sea Turtles

05/22/2018 By Pam Daniel

Beer Here

Craft Beer Week at Oak & Stone, Warhol Nights, Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/16/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Food

Scientist Discusses Future of Mullet Species in Italy

05/16/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Powerboat Festival Returns This Summer

05/24/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 24-30

05/24/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Players Summer Sizzler Series Bows in June

05/23/2018 By Kay Kipling

Get Ready to Play

Art Ovation Hotel Welcomes New Sarasota Keys Piano

05/23/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Let Freedom Ring

Venice Brew Bash, Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Preview

Dog Days Theatre's Second Season Mixes Laughs and Chills

05/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

12:05pm By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

11:41am By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Retail

Mall Hosts Expo for Women June 3

05/23/2018 By Staff

Tervis Time

Tervis Tumbler Launches New Designs—Including A Bowl

05/21/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Tervis Time

Tervis' Osprey Store Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

05/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Former TV Producer Joins Michael Saunders Office

11:50am By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Down, Condo Sales Up in Sarasota

05/24/2018 By Staff

Data

National Home Sales Drop Slightly

05/23/2018 By Staff

New hires

Construction Company Names Two New Partners

05/23/2018 By Staff

Deals

Seven Downtown Properties Change Hands

05/23/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Work Begins on Quay Site

05/22/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Data

Graduation Gift Spending Predicted to Reach $5.2 Billion

1:58pm By Staff

Education

New College Names New Vice President

1:10pm By Staff

Media

Sarasota Magazine a Finalist for Three Sunshine State Awards

12:08pm By Staff

Public Relations

Seminar Covers 'How to Practice PR Without Losing Your Soul'

11:56am By Staff

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Environment

Sarasota One of America's Cities Most at Risk From Climate Change

05/24/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Public health

State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

05/16/2018 By Staff

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

05/09/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe