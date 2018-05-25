Former TV Producer Joins Michael Saunders Office

Wendy Egan Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Wendy Egan in its Siesta Key office. Before joining Michael Saunders, Egan built a media career as an on-air correspondent and producer for CNBC’s High Net Worth, and also produced for a range of CNN programs, including Lou Dobbs Tonight. Egan has also worked at Forbes Media, leading editorial publicity for the firm, and worked in investment management as a marketing executive.