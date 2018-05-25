Gigi Ortwein Image: Amy Hoffarth

Sarasota Magazine was named a finalist in three categories for 2018 Sunshine State Awards, chosen by the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Reporter Daniel DeWitt was named a finalist in the public service reporting category for his 2016 feature on citrus greening, "Signs of Life"; the magazine's creative director, Gigi Ortwein, was named a finalist in the best inside design category; and the magazine's December 2017 issue was named a finalist for best overall single issue. Winners will be announced in August.