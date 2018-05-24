  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 24-30

Myakka River Blues Fest, a sunset kayak tour, Memorial Day parade and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/24/2018 at 9:44am

Image: Shutterstock.com

Inclement weather may affect these events; check the websites for the latest news.

Sarasota Concert Band Memorial Day Concert

May 28

The Sarasota Concert Band honors all branches of the military at this annual outdoor concert at Phillippi Estate Park, with toe-tapping patriotic music. Food and drink for purchase, or bring your own picnic.

Myakka River Blues Festival

May 28

The seventh annual music fest is set for Memorial Day at scenic Snook Haven, right on the wild and scenic Myakka River. Bands perform all day on two stages. In the line-up: Headliners the Rusty Wright Band, Australia’s Dale Robbins Band, harmonica whiz Docta D, Sarasota Slim, Nitro Boseman and more. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Top Gun

May 26

The Sarasota Film Festival presents another in its series of outdoor movie screenings. This time it’s the Tom Cruise flick, Top Gun, at The Palms Golf Club. Buy your tickets in advance and save a couple of bucks; details here.

Image: Shutterstock

Sunset Kayak Trip at Blackburn Point

May 24

The American Littoral Society hosts a sunset kayak trip at Blackburn Point Thursday evening from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. All kayak equipment is provided, and there’s even a short training session. Reservations are required; call guide John Sarkozy at (941) 966-7308. $25. If it's rained out, don't despair. Here’s Sarkozy's advice on five great kayak trips you can try when the weather clears.

Memorial Day Parade

May 28

“All Gave Some, Some Gave All” is the theme of Monday’s Memorial Day parade sponsored by the City of Sarasota. It kicks off at Main Street and Osprey Avenue at 10 a.m., ending with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at J.D. Hamel Park. 

