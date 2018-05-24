The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

A new indoor indie market called The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime opened May 3 and now is home to more than 30 makers.

Open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can explore and interact with vendors who sell a wide range of items such as rare collectibles, clothing, art, jewelry and bakery items. The market even includes psychics and professional astrologers who offer readings and classes.

The market is a family-friendly atmosphere where visitors can connect with the community, take art lessons and enjoy homemade sweets in the tea room. Several artists make art during business hours of the market, so it becomes a second studio space for them.

Additionally, shoppers can listen to local musicians perform live music from 12 to 2 p.m. On Saturdays, there’s story time at 9 a.m., or visitors can get creative by attending arts and crafts classes at 11 a.m.

And on June 1 and June 29, the market will offer an art class with collage artist Ivonne Almanza Henry called “Drawing with Paper.” Henry says the goal is to help individuals interpret memories while playing with colors and build new realities by contrasting images. $45 includes all supplies and no artistic experience is required.

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is located at 821 Apricot Ave., Sarasota. Call (941) 343-2712 or click here for more information.