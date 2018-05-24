Real estate
Home Sales Down, Condo Sales Up in Sarasota
The number of sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County dropped by 5.3 percent between April 2017 and April 2018.
The number of sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County dropped by 5.3 percent between April 2017 and April 2018, while sales of townhouses and condos rose by 17.8 percent, according to new data released by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. In Manatee County, both single-family home sales and sales of townhouses and condos increased, by 5.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.