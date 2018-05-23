School Board Debates Set for June 7 and 21

The next two Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheons will feature debates between candidates for the Sarasota County School Board. On Thursday, June 7, board member Jane Goodwin will be joined by challengers Pamela Gavette, Rick Linden and Justin Cody Willis, while on Thursday, June 21, board members Bridget Ziegler and Shirley Brown will square off against Nick Guy (Ziegler's challenger) and Karen Rose (Brown's challenger). Each luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets to each event are $27-$32.