Players Summer Sizzler Series Bows in June

Want to add a bit of (theatrical) sizzle to your summer? That’s what the Players Centre for Performing Arts aims to serve up with its annual “Summer Sizzler Series”—three shows for a subscription price of $45 that include three $10 gift certificates to Caragiulos restaurant, so audiences can feed their bodies as well as their minds.

The season kicks off June 14 with a production of Susan Sandler’s Crossing Delancey, a romantic comedy about New York bookstore employee Isabelle, her beloved grandmother Bubbie, and the match Bubbie tries to make for the single Izzy. You may remember the film version from 1988, which starred Amy Irving as Izzy and Peter Riegert as the pickle merchant/love interest Sam. At the Players, Carole Kleinberg directs a cast including Sandra Musicante as Bubbie, Lauren Ward as Izzy and Jeff Cima as Sam. Onstage June 14-17 and 21-24.

Next up in the season is a new musical revue called Tops from Flops, presenting popular, long-lasting songs that emerged from some of Broadway’s biggest musical fiascoes. Hey, even Cole Porter, George M. Cohan and Irving Berlin had their misses in theatrical history. The writer of this show, Riselle Bain, a frequent performer at the Players over the past few years, has a theatrical history of her own: Not only did she star in the national tour of Evita, once upon a time, but as a child actress using the name Babette Bain she also appeared as the young Miriam in the epic film The Ten Commandments. And besides that, in her offstage life she’s a cantor. She’s also one of the cast members in Tops From Flops, which takes the stage July 12-15 and July 19-22, directed by Alyssa Goudy and Players artistic director Jeffery Kin.

The third in the Sizzler Series promises some nostalgia with Ernest Thompson’s On Golden Pond, about Ethel and Norman Thayer in the twilight years of their long marriage, as a visit from daughter Chelsea stirs up their summer at their lakeside home. Jake Bowman and Lynne Doyle play the Thayers, with Cindy Schlotterback as Chelsea. Directed by Sara Logan, onstage Aug. 9-12 and Aug. 16-18.

Also onstage at the Players this summer, although not part of the Sizzler Series, is the winner of last year’s New Play Festival, Before Steepletop, by Arthur Keyser. Onstage Aug. 21-25 and directed by Dan Higgs, this new work tells the fictionalized story of the relationship between poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and a young man who falls for her. Tickets are $15.

For more information, call 365-2494 or head to theplayers.org.