National Home Sales Drop Slightly

Sales of new single-family homes in America declined by 1.5 percent between March and April, according to new numbers published by the United States Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sales increased slightly in the South and Northeast between March and April, while dropping in the West, according to the data. The national sales number from April, 662,000, remained 11.6 percent higher than the national figure from April 2017.