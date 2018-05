A past women's expo Image: Courtesy Gabrielle Aguilar

Westfield Sarasota Square, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, is hosting an All About Women Expo from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. The free event includes beauty, wellness and fashion stations, with makeup and hair care offerings, massages, product samples and more on offer. A VIP section includes wine, cheesecake and more.