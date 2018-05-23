Construction Company Names Two New Partners

From left to right: Tom Rees, Jack Cox and Reed Giasson Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently added two new partners, Reed Giasson and Tom Rees, who will work alongside Halfacre president Jack Cox. Giasson joined Halfacre 18 years ago as a carpenter and has since worked as a lead estimator, field superintendent, project manager and vice president. Rees, meanwhile, joined Halfacre Construction 14 years ago as an assistant project manager. He will supervise the firm’s educational projects in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Collier and Hillsborough counties.