Work Begins on Quay Site

An overview of the Quay site from 2016 Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

The Jacksonville-based developer GreenPointe Communities, a subsidiary of GreenPointe Holdings, is breaking ground this week on Quay Sarasota, the mixed-use waterfront development set to be built on the former site of the Sarasota Quay. The groundbreaking will begin water, sewer and utility construction for the project, including a storm treatment vault and a basic road structure. The development plan there includes 695 residential units, 175 hotel rooms, 38,972 square feet of office space and 189,050 square feet of commercial space.