New Business Brokerage Launches

Joanne Owens and Greg Owens Image: Courtesy Dara Fiocco

Keller Williams on the Water Sarasota recently launched a new business brokerage, KW Business Brokers. The new division is led by brokers and owners Joanne Owens and her husband, Greg. The new team also includes Patrick Murphy, a bar and restaurant owner who has joined the firm as a junior partner, and Alexandria Lynn Twigg, a high-selling agent with Keller Williams on the Water Sarasota.