City Breaks Ground on St. Armands Parking Garage This Week

A rendering of the new parking garage Image: Courtesy starmandsparkinggarage.com

The City of Sarasota is breaking ground on its new St. Armands Circle parking garage this week. The four-story garage will include 503 parking spaces and is expected to be completed in December. The $12 million construction project is being funded through a special assessment on commercial land owners and parking fees that will be charged once the garage is open. The garage will include a rooftop solar panel and a public restroom. The city is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 23.