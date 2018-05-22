Bank Hires Two

Kimberly Hopper Image: Courtesy Sara Bremerman

IberiaBank recently hired Kimberly Hopper as a senior vice president and private banking relationship manager and Brad Severson as a vice president and commercial banking relationship manager. Hopper started her banking career in Bradenton in 1986 and has worked in a variety of bank management roles. She will be responsible for business development of professional high-net-worth individuals and their related businesses for Iberia. Severson, meanwhile, will be responsible for working with professional firms and middle-market companies to provide working capital, owner-occupied mortgage loans and trade-related credit lines.