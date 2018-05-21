Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

Joel Morganroth Image: Courtesy Kara Saunders

Cardiologist and medical educator Joel Morganroth, M.D., recently joined the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Morganroth received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Michigan, served as a clinical associate at the National Heart and Lung Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and completed a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He has also had faculty appointments in Philadelphia as a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and as a clinical professor of medicine and pharmacology at Jefferson Medical College. Morganroth and his wife, Dr. Gail Morrison Morganroth, donated $15 million to Ringling College of Art and Design earlier this year.