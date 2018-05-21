Homebuilder Names New Marketing Manager and Coordinator

Christine McKelvey Image: Alicia King Robinson

The Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities recently hired Christine McKelvey as a marketing manager and Lara Bommersheim as a marketing coordinator. McKelvey has 17 years of experience in marketing, brand management and strategy to the builder. Prior to joining Neal Communities, she served as the marketing and art department manager for a national signage company. Bommersheim, meanwhile, has five years of marketing experience. Most recently, she was the director of marketing for a Medicare-certified home care agency.