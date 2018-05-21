Energy Giant Buys Florida Electricity and Gas Companies

NextEra Energy, Inc., the Jupiter Beach-based parent company of Florida Power & Light, announced Monday that it is purchasing Gulf Power, which provides electricity to eight counties in northwest Florida, Florida City Gas, which provides natural gas in four Florida counties, and stakes in two natural gas plants for almost $6.5 billion. Gulf Power and Florida City Gas together serve 560,000 customers in Florida. NextEra expects to close both deals by the first half of 2019. NextEra has consolidated revenues of approximately $17.2 billion and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada.