  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Deals

Energy Giant Buys Florida Electricity and Gas Companies

NextEra Energy, Inc., the Jupiter Beach-based parent company of Florida Power & Light, is purchasing Gulf Power and Florida City Gas.

By Staff 5/21/2018 at 12:59pm

Image: Courtesy newsroom.fpl.com

NextEra Energy, Inc., the Jupiter Beach-based parent company of Florida Power & Light, announced Monday that it is purchasing Gulf Power, which provides electricity to eight counties in northwest Florida, Florida City Gas, which provides natural gas in four Florida counties, and stakes in two natural gas plants for almost $6.5 billion. Gulf Power and Florida City Gas together serve 560,000 customers in Florida. NextEra expects to close both deals by the first half of 2019. NextEra has consolidated revenues of approximately $17.2 billion and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada.

Filed under
electricity, Big Deals, environment, energy, Biz Daily, NextEra Energy Inc., Florida Power & Light
Show Comments

Related Content

Energy

City Adds Three New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

01/19/2018 By staff

Energy

Florida Power & Light Manager to Discuss Lessons Learned From Hurricane Irma

05/03/2018 By Staff

Energy

New Girls Inc. Solar Initiative Launches

05/02/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Free Class Offers How-To on Electric Vehicles

01/08/2018 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Beer Here

Craft Beer Week at Oak & Stone, Warhol Nights, Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/16/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Food

Scientist Discusses Future of Mullet Species in Italy

05/16/2018 By Staff

Eat Your Heart Out

Savor Sarasota Details Unveiled

05/15/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Environment

New Campaign Encourages Locals to 'Skip the Straw'

05/14/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Dog Days Theatre's Second Season Mixes Laughs and Chills

05/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 17-23

05/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

Screen Savors

What Our Editors Are Watching This Summer

05/16/2018 By Kay Kipling

New hires

Theater Selects New Marketing Director

05/16/2018 By Staff

History

Sarasota Church Celebrates 100 Years

05/15/2018 By Staff

Preview

Urbanite Theatre's Coming Season Shines a Spotlight on New Plays

05/15/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Tervis Time

Tervis Tumbler Launches New Designs—Including A Bowl

05/21/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Tervis Time

Tervis' Osprey Store Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

05/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

IN THE GLOW

Makeup Artist and Beauty Guru Tricia Ward Shares Her Skincare Rituals

05/11/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Clean Beauty

Three Green Hair Brands You Need to Know

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll

04/26/2018

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Homebuilder Names New Marketing Manager and Coordinator

05/21/2018 By Staff

Architecture

Design Conference Set for June

05/21/2018 By Staff

Design

Architecture Firm Recognized for Fast Growth

05/18/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Law Firm Hires 14th Attorney

05/18/2018 By Staff

Openings

New Business Offers Real Estate and Design Services

05/17/2018 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Homes in West Villages, Founders Club and The Islands on the Manatee River

05/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Tervis Time

Tervis Tumbler Launches New Designs—Including A Bowl

05/21/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Politics

Voters to Decide Whether to Move City Elections to the Fall

05/21/2018 By Staff

Deals

Energy Giant Buys Florida Electricity and Gas Companies

05/21/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Habitat for Humanity to Build New 40-Home Neighborhood

05/18/2018 By Staff

Education

Construction Begins on New School Cafeteria, Auditorium

05/18/2018 By Staff

Data

Study Says Allowing Felons to Vote Would Boost Florida's Economy

05/17/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Public health

State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

05/16/2018 By Staff

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

05/09/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe