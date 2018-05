Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight will discuss safety in public schools at an upcoming Sarasota Republican Club dinner that runs 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Tickets are $30-$35.