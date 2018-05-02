Restaurant Chain Names New Chief Legal Officer

Jay Wolszczak

Image: Courtesy Eleni Kouvatsos

The University Park-based restaurant chain First Watch recently hired Jay Wolszczak as its new chief legal officer and general counsel. Wolszczak will lead the company’s legal interests in the areas of real estate, construction, trademark, risk management, regulatory compliance, employment law, corporate finance, transactions, mergers and acquisitions and more. He most recently served as general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs for Hard Rock International, Inc. in Orlando.