Online Advertising Company Joins Coalition for Better Ads
The Sarasota online advertising company Revcontent recently joined the Coalition for Better Ads as a board member, becoming the first native advertising network to join. International trade associations and companies involved in online media formed the coalition to improve consumers’ experience with online advertising. The Coalition for Better Ads uses consumer insights and cross-industry expertise to develop and implement new global standards for online advertising that address consumer expectations. Revcontent is the world's largest online content recommendation network.