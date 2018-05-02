Giving Challenge Raises More Than $11.7 Million

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s 2018 Giving Challenge raised more than $6.1 million through 74,682 gifts from 49,207 unique donors, with an added $5 million in matching funding from The Patterson Foundation. In total, more than $11.7 million was raised in 24 hours to support 636 organizations located in or serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.