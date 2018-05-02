Philanthropy
Giving Challenge Raises More Than $11.7 Million
The money was raised in 24 hours to support 636 organizations located in or serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s 2018 Giving Challenge raised more than $6.1 million through 74,682 gifts from 49,207 unique donors, with an added $5 million in matching funding from The Patterson Foundation. In total, more than $11.7 million was raised in 24 hours to support 636 organizations located in or serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.