Construction Begins on New School Cafeteria, Auditorium

A rendering of the new Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria and auditorium Image: Courtesy Emmalee Legler

Sarasota's Jon F. Swift Construction recently began construction on a new 16,000-square-foot cafeteria and auditorium at Sarasota's Brentwood Elementary School. The new building will feature an indoor/outdoor stage, a new commercial kitchen, LED lighting, storefront glass, brick and metal cladding. The school will remain occupied during construction; the cafeteria and auditorium portion of the project will be completed in winter 2019. The project also includes a nearly 60,000-square-foot campus-wide heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovation. The project’s construction and design team include Jon F. Swift Construction, Sweet Sparkman Architects and Snell Engineering Consultants.