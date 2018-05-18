Construction Begins on New School Cafeteria, Auditorium

  1. News & City Life
Jon F. Swift Construction recently began work on a new 16,000-square-foot cafeteria and auditorium at Brentwood Elementary School.

By Staff 5/18/2018 at 1:28pm

A rendering of the new Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria and auditorium

Image: Courtesy Emmalee Legler

Sarasota's Jon F. Swift Construction recently began construction on a new 16,000-square-foot cafeteria and auditorium at Sarasota's Brentwood Elementary School. The new building will feature an indoor/outdoor stage, a new commercial kitchen, LED lighting, storefront glass, brick and metal cladding. The school will remain occupied during construction; the cafeteria and auditorium portion of the project will be completed in winter 2019. The project also includes a nearly 60,000-square-foot campus-wide heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovation. The project’s construction and design team include Jon F. Swift Construction, Sweet Sparkman Architects and Snell Engineering Consultants.

Design

Architecture Firm Recognized for Fast Growth

1:54pm By Staff

Real estate

Law Firm Hires 14th Attorney

1:33pm By Staff

Openings

New Business Offers Real Estate and Design Services

05/17/2018 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Homes in West Villages, Founders Club and The Islands on the Manatee River

05/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

High Points for Style

Design Takeaways from the Spring High Point Furniture Market.

05/17/2018 By Ilene Denton

Downtown Update

The Rosemary District Continues to Grow

05/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

