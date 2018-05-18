Architecture Firm Recognized for Fast Growth

Gregory Hall Image: Courtesy Dina Berg

Sarasota's Hall Architects was recently named to the University of Florida’s 2018 Gator100 for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by University of Florida alumni. Hall Architects was founded in 2004 by University of Florida alumnus Gregory Hall, who received both his bachelor of architecture and master of architecture from the school. The firm specializes in architecture, interior design, planning and historic preservation.