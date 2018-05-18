American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

The number of births in America hit a 30-year-low in 2017, with nearly 3.9 million births recorded, a 2 percent drop from 2016, according to new data released by the National Center for Health Statistics. The 2017 American fertility rate—60.2 births per 1,000 women aged 15–44—was a record low and down 3 percent from 2016. The percentage of babies born with low birth weights, meanwhile, ticked up, from almost 8.2 percent to almost 8.3 percent.