New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

Sarasota's Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center recently launched a program to address language barriers in health care and community organizations. The nonprofit's ACCESS (Advanced Cultural Competence Education and Support Services) program offers classes designed for bilingual individuals and health care staff and volunteers who are interested in becoming "professionally trained medical interpreters." According to the nonprofit, patients with limited English proficiency may be at a greater risk for medical errors, longer lengths of hospital stay and avoidable re-admissions when trained language interpreters are not used.